Drunk Man Screams Profanities Near Children, Acts Belligerent At Milford Oyster Fest: Police

The incident happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Aug. 19 around 3:45 p.m., when Milford Police were alerted of a man causing a disturbance at the Oyster Fest at the Milford Public Library at 57 New Haven Ave. (Route 162).

Arriving officers then saw the man acting belligerently and witnessed him yell profanities in front of festival patrons as well as children, according to police.

The man, identified as Milford resident Jonathan Vanfleet, was also found to be heavily intoxicated, authorities said. He was arrested and charged with breach of peace.

Vanfleet will appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.