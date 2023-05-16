Drugs Through Mail: West Haven Man Who Admitted To Mailing Cocaine To Mom's House Gets 10 Years

New Haven resident Jean Mangual-Castro, age 35, of West Haven, admitted in September to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to the United States Attorney for Connecticut. A judge last week sentenced him to 10 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

Postal agents began investigating Mangual-Castro after they noticed suspicious packages sent from Puerto Rico to homes with ties to him, authorities said. On Dec. 20, 2021, investigators intercepted a parcel set to be delivered to an address linked to Mangual-Castro that contained the following items:

About two kilograms of cocaine (4.4 pounds)

A Rolex watch

More than $200,000 in jewelry

About $2,900 in cash

Agents also found another package that contained three kilos (6.6 pounds) of cocaine from Puerto Rico and bound to an address linked to Mangual-Castro, the prosecutor said.

Officers believe more than 30 packages were sent from the island under Mangual-Castroz's direction, officials said.

Mangual-Castroz has been detained since his arrest in December 2021.

