Drug Dealer, Child Predator: Wallingford Man Who Admitted To Multiple Crimes Gets 20 Years

New Haven County resident Christopher Liscio, of Wallingford, in January pleaded guilty to:

Enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity

Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute oxycodone

Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine

He was sentenced to 251 months in prison followed by 10 years of parole, the US Attorney for Connecticut announced on Wednesday, May 17.

Investigators said Liscio had an online relationship with two underage girls from January 2016 through February 2020, where he enticed them into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos of themselves. One of the girls was just 13 when the communications began. Liscio met up with the second girl to have sex on multiple occasions when she was 15 and 16 years old, the prosecutor said.

Police found half a kilo of cocaine and $22,440 in cash inside his Wallingford home during a search in May 2021, officials said.

Liscio still has pending state charges after police said he sexually assaulted another minor in February 2020.

While out of bail, Liscio sold 2,000 30-milligram oxycodone pills and was re-arrested in April 2020.

