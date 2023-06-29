Dreaming Of An eBike? Here's How State Voucher Program Helps Residents Save Big Bucks

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced Wednesday, June 28 in New Haven County, the launch of the state’s first electric bicycle (eBike) voucher program, helping to offer residents a different clean transportation option, with increased incentives for low- and moderate-income individuals and those who live in distressed or environmental justice (EJ) communities.

The new eBike program offers up to $1,500 for eBikes costing up to $3,000, DEEP says.

What Is The eBike Incentive?

The incentive is a voucher that you must apply for and obtain before you purchase a qualifying new eBike from a participating eBike retailer in Connecticut.

There are two voucher amounts: the Standard Voucher (for anyone) is $500 and the enhanced “Voucher+” is $1,000. The vouchers are ‘stackable’ so qualifying residents in EJ or disadvantaged communities will be eligible for a $1,500 incentive.

“The CHEAPR eBike program is a great initiative,” said John Brehon, owner of the Devil’s Gear Bike and Board in New Haven. “It's a green initiative, allowing folks to get out of their vehicles and think of transportation in a healthy way. Micro mobility is moving the state forward and eBikes will be a large part of that. The CHEAPR program is forging a way to make Connecticut green again.”

There are three ways to qualify for a Voucher+ including:

Households that have incomes at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level,

Individuals who reside within one of the state’s delineated distressed municipalities and environmental justice neighborhoods, and

Individuals who qualify for other state and federal income-qualified programs.

How To Apply:

The application portal opened at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. To qualify for a standard voucher, applicants must be 18 years or older and in possession of a valid driver’s license or state identification card. Qualified applicants must first register for their eBike voucher and receive approval from the program before purchasing an eligible eBike.

Where To Redeem Your eBike Voucher:

Vouchers may only be redeemed for eligible eBikes by a participating eBike retailer. To find a participating eBike retailer near you, go to www.drivecheapr.org/ebikes.

More information: http://www.DriveCHEAPR.org/ebikes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.