Dental Hygienist From East Haven Revealed As 'Golden Bachelor' Contestant

And one of them is a 69-year-old dental hygienist from Connecticut.

The women are all ages 60 to 75 and are hoping for lasting love with Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner, whose wife died in 2017.

Peggy, of East Haven, is a dental hygienist who has always put others before herself and has dedicated her life to helping people, her show bio says.

Peggy has gone on multiple dental missions where she’s volunteered to serve developing nations around the world.

She continues to be passionate about her work and even went back to her dental practice after initially retiring because she missed it so much! Peggy has no regrets in life and says, “I have loved every season of my life. I would not change a thing.” She’s ready to find someone to continue to check goals off her bucket list with and hopes to return home with Gerry by her side.

Fun facts about Peggy:

Peggy has a bichon frisé named Libby.

Peggy would love to be Jennifer Lopez for a day.

Peggy is a go-karting enthusiast.

Peggy and the 21 other accomplished golden ladies will take time away from their established home lives, friends and family, in the quest to rediscover love — and perhaps even themselves — in the process, when “The Golden Bachelor” premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 on ABC, at 8 p.m.

