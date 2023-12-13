CT Lottery Players Can Win $4 Million On New Scratch-Off Game

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation in New Haven County announced on Monday, Dec. 11 in Wallingford the launch of its first $50 game - $4,000,000 Fortune, which features a top prize of $4 million.

In addition to the top prize, the game features the best overall odds– 1:2.38 – and 40 chances to win per ticket, lottery officials said.

Prizes range from $50 to $4 million, lottery officials said. The top prize is paid as a $4 million 20-year annuity or a one-time gross cash option of $3 million.

“CLC is thrilled to begin offering this beautiful, new $50 ticket, which we think players at that price point will really enjoy,” said Carlos Rodriguez, Director of Lottery Games. “With over fifty years of experience in the lottery business, CLC knows some of our customer base will love this game, and enjoy the rewards of its prize structure.”

The game has been distributed to many lottery retailers, with sales of the game beginning this week.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.