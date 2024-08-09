Cryptocurrency Scammers Steal $63K From Cheshire Resident; Here's How To Protect Yourself

In New Haven County, a Cheshire resident contacted Connecticut State Police in April 2024 saying they had lost more than $68,000 worth of cryptocurrency in a scam.

The victim told investigators they were tricked by a phishing scheme that offered new tokens. Instead, the scammers drained all the cryptocurrency in their digital wallet.

Detectives were able to trace the victim’s stolen funds using blockchain analytics and located their wallet, which still had most of the cryptocurrency.

They seized more than $63,500 worth of the stolen funds and returned it to the victim on Friday, Aug. 9.

Connecticut State Police’s Cryptocurrency Working Group said multiple victims across the country have been identified through its investigation, which is ongoing.

The agency offered the following tips for not falling victim to scammers:

Never engage with unsolicited offers for cash, cryptocurrency, or investments from unknown people

Never share your personally identifiable information or financial information with someone contacting you via text message, phone call, email, or social media

Anyone who believes they were the victim of fraud is asked to contact Connecticut State Police at this email address.

