Convicted Felon Nabbed In Meriden Shooting Five Years Later, Police Say

The incident occurred in New Haven County on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in the area of 120 Gravel St., in Meriden.

According to Sgt. Michael Boothroyd of the Meriden Police officers responded to a report of shots fired and located a crime scene and determined that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was not injured in the shooting, Boothroyd said.

Boothroyd said an investigation found the shooter and victim were known to each other. Police identified the alleged suspected shooter as Trayquan Ford, age 28, of Meriden.

Ford is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms, Boothroyd said.

He is currently in jail on other firearms-related charges and was served with an arrest warrant exactly five years later on Monday, Aug. 5, and charged Ford with:

Criminal attempt to commit assault

Criminal possession of a firearm

An additional $150,000 bond is attached to this case.

"The Meriden Police Department would like to express gratitude for all of the agencies that assisted in this investigation," said Boothroyd.

To report tips for violent crimes, call 203-630-6253; to report narcotic activity, call 203-630-6273.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.