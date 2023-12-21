Massachusetts' own Conan O’Brien, age 60, a native of Brookline, visited Connecticut on Tuesday, Dec. 19, where he grabbed a slice at Modern Apizza in New Haven before taking time out for a photo with owner Bill Pustari.

O’Brien even autographed and drew a doodle of himself on a pizza box, thanking the “gang at Modern” for “an amazing meal.”

This isn’t the first time the redheaded comedian has visited Modern Apizza, which was opened by Salvatore “Sally” Consiglio in 1938.

O’Brien returned to the popular pizza spot in March, one year after being turned away because of a packed house.

"Our amazing manager Rylan turned away Conan O’Brien because we were booked for the day," Modern Apizza wrote on Facebook. "Word quickly got around the restaurant Conan had been spotted out front and turned away. A regretful Rylan ran up and down Wooster Street looking for him but it was too late."

