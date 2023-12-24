Christmas Eve Crash Into Cleaners: 22-Year-Old Nabbed After Fleeing In Naugatuck, Police Say

In the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 24 in in New Haven County, a vehicle crashed into Beany's Cleaners in Naugatuck, located on Rubber Avenue, causing significant damage to the building and a crosswalk signal pole.

The driver fled the scene before law enforcement arrived, Naugatuck Police said.

Upon investigation, officers successfully tracked down the vehicle less than half a mile away at the Horizon Homes apartment complex, said police.

The car, registered to Zachary Hummell, age 22, of Naugatuck, had damage consistent with the collision's severity.

Zachary was located at his residence, and based on both the evidence and his demeanor, he underwent field sobriety testing, which he did not perform to standard, according to police.

Zachary was arrested and charged with:

Operating under the Influence,

Evading responsibility with property damage,

Failure to drive in the proper lane,

Traveling too fast for the donditions.

Following his arrest, Zachary was released on a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The Naugatuck Police Department issued a statement to remind the community to "remain vigilant and considerate on the roads, especially during the holiday season."

"By making conscientious decisions, we can collectively ensure that preventable collisions do not overshadow the holidays," the department said. "Fortunately, in this incident, no injuries were reported."

