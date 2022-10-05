Popular Restaurant Chain Targeting Connecticut For Growth, Report Says

A restaurant chain known for its "legendary" roast beef sandwiches has shared plans to expand into Connecticut in the next few years, according to RestaurantNews.com.

The news outlet said in a report on Wednesday, Sept. 28, that Kelly's Roast Beef is working to secure franchisees in Connecticut, estimating that the state can support as many as 20 locations.

RestaurantNews.com reported that the chain has a goal of launching 12 units over the course of the next six years.

“Connecticut has been a state at the top of our list for expansion for a while now,” Neil Newcomb, CEO of Kelly’s Roast Beef Franchising, said in the report. “Connecticut is an integral piece to the Northeast due to its large economy and population."

Kelly's Roast Beef currently operates locations in Massachusetts, Florida, and New Hampshire.

Read the full report from RestaurantNews.com here.

