New Haven Restaurant Week Starting Early Due To COVID-19; Now-Sept. 26

In an effort to take advantage of outdoor dining opportunities, New Haven has pushed its Restaurant Week up by months.
New Haven Restaurant Week will be Sept. 13-26, and 25 eateries are slated to participate. The city's Restaurant Week 2020 hadn't been slated to start until November when it may be too cold to eat outside comfortably.
Outdoor dining is considered safer than indoor dining during COVID-19 and many restaurants have expanded their dining areas to include outside tables and accommodate recommended six-foot social distancing.
Many communities have restaurant weeks, a time when establishments offer low-priced multi-course meals in an effort to attract business and introduce new people to new flavors.
In New Haven, restaurants are serving $19 lunch and $36 dinner fixed menus with multiple courses.
Reservations are recommended and can be made here.
Participating restaurants include:
Atelier Florian
Basta Trattoria
Caffe Bravo
Cask Republic
Christopher Martin’s
Elm City Social
Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill
Goodfellas Restaurant
Harvest Wine Bar & Restaurant
House of Naan
Jack’s Bar & Steakhouse
L’Orcio
Michelina’s Apizza & Ristorante
Olea
Olivers and Oil’
Olmo
Pacifico
Prime 16
Shell and Bones
Sherkaan
South Bay
Tarry Lodge
Temple Grill
The Anchor Spa
Tre Scalini
Zinc.
