New Haven Restaurant Week Starting Early Due To COVID-19; Now-Sept. 26

In an effort to take advantage of outdoor dining opportunities, New Haven has pushed its Restaurant Week up by months.

New Haven Restaurant Week will be Sept. 13-26, and 25 eateries are slated to participate. The city's Restaurant Week 2020 hadn't been slated to start until November when it may be too cold to eat outside comfortably.

Outdoor dining is considered safer than indoor dining during COVID-19 and many restaurants have expanded their dining areas to include outside tables and accommodate recommended six-foot social distancing.

Many communities have restaurant weeks, a time when establishments offer low-priced multi-course meals in an effort to attract business and introduce new people to new flavors.

In New Haven, restaurants are serving $19 lunch and $36 dinner fixed menus with multiple courses.

Reservations are recommended and can be made here.

Participating restaurants include:

Atelier Florian

Basta Trattoria

Caffe Bravo

Cask Republic

Christopher Martin’s

Elm City Social

Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill

Goodfellas Restaurant

Harvest Wine Bar & Restaurant

House of Naan

Jack’s Bar & Steakhouse

L’Orcio

Michelina’s Apizza & Ristorante

Olea

Olivers and Oil’

Olmo

Pacifico

Prime 16

Shell and Bones

Sherkaan

South Bay

Tarry Lodge

Temple Grill

The Anchor Spa

Tre Scalini

Zinc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.