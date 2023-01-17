Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Witnesses Sought: 24-Year-Old Dies After Hitting Tree In Litchfield
Business

Martha Stewart Stops By Popular Connecticut Hot Dog Restaurant

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Martha Stewart stopped by Frankie's Family Restaurant in Waterbury.
Martha Stewart stopped by Frankie's Family Restaurant in Waterbury. Photo Credit: By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America - Martha Stewart, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=107102743 / Google Maps street view

Martha Stewart stopped by a Connecticut restaurant that is known for its foot-long hot dogs.

The businesswoman and resident of the Northern Westchester town of Bedford visited Frankie's Family Restaurant on Reidville Drive in the New Haven County city of Waterbury.

"Thanks for visiting Martha Stewart," the business wrote in a social media post, sharing a screenshot of a photo Stewart posted of hot dogs and burgers from the restaurant.

The eatery, located at 464 Reidville Drive, offers up a wide variety of hot dogs, burgers, fries, and seafood dishes.

A manager at the eatery, Joe Mascolo, told CT Insider that Stewart dined with a group of friends at the restaurant on Saturday, Jan. 14, and said Stewart was "very nice."

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.