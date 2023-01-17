Martha Stewart Stops By Popular Connecticut Hot Dog Restaurant

Martha Stewart stopped by a Connecticut restaurant that is known for its foot-long hot dogs.

The businesswoman and resident of the Northern Westchester town of Bedford visited Frankie's Family Restaurant on Reidville Drive in the New Haven County city of Waterbury.

"Thanks for visiting Martha Stewart," the business wrote in a social media post, sharing a screenshot of a photo Stewart posted of hot dogs and burgers from the restaurant.

The eatery, located at 464 Reidville Drive, offers up a wide variety of hot dogs, burgers, fries, and seafood dishes.

A manager at the eatery, Joe Mascolo, told CT Insider that Stewart dined with a group of friends at the restaurant on Saturday, Jan. 14, and said Stewart was "very nice."

