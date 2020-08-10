Iconic Gay Bar In Connecticut Up For Sale

An iconic gay bar in southern Connecticut that has been part of the community for seven years is up for sale.

The owners of Trevi Lounge say they are retiring, according to a listing on BizBuySell.com as well as two other business-for-sale sites. There are about 35 other bars, pubs, and taverns for sale in Connecticut as of Thursday, Oct. 8, according to the online lister.

The asking price is $210,000.

Trevi, on Kings Highway Cutoff in Fairfield, is one of the few LGBTQ-focused bars in Connecticut, according to a 2018 article in the Fairfield County Business Journal. The article said the bar is owned by the Capozziello family.

The sale has not slowed Trevi down. The bar is open and holding events with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

In addition to serving drinks, Trevi is known for DJs, karaoke, drag shows, and, live theater.

The property has two pool tables, a DJ booth, a dance floor, a fully stocked bar, a full-size kitchen, a private patio, and parking, according to the business listing.

Trevi was established in 2013.

