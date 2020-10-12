COVID-19: Cafe Liquor License In Jeopardy After Alleged, 200-Guest Party

A cafe owner is facing the permanent loss of her license to operate and serve alcohol after the establishment hosted a private party for nearly 200 people.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection sent a summary suspension order to Cafe Studio 1537, which is located at 1537 Dixwell Ave. in Hamden.

Studio 1537, as it is often called, received a cease and desist order from the local board of health on Monday, Dec. 7, for a party the cafe hosted on Friday, Dec. 4. The cafe’s liquor license was also suspended and could be revoked, according to the summary order.

The shutdown and suspension stem from the Friday party attended by nearly 200 people, said Hamden Police who responded to a report of COVID-19 regulations not being followed. When police arrived, they allegedly saw nearly 200 people at the cafe, with 25-30 people in the bar and the rest “packed” onto the dance floor, police said.

At the time, Connecticut COVID-19 rules were limiting private indoor social functions at commercial venues to no more than 25 people.

“The investigating officer estimated that over one-half of the patrons were not wearing masks at all,” the summary order stated, and “that about one-quarter of the patrons had masks around their chins and that the remainder of the patrons were fully or partially wearing masks over their mouths and noses.”

When officers questioned the holder of the liquor license, Evanisha Kidd, she allegedly told them the cafe was hosting a private party and she did not know how many people were inside. She also allegedly said that she could not control how or if people wore face masks once they were inside the cafe.

As a result of the Hamden Police investigation, the Quinnipiac Valley Health District ordered the premise to cease and desist all operations immediately and closed the premise on Monday.

The four violations noted in the summary order are:

Failing to ensure that customers are wearing masks excerpt when dining;

Failing to ensure customers remain 6 feet apart from each other;

Permitting a large gathering inside the establishment;

And permitting a public health nuisance on your property.

“With a worldwide pandemic currently on the rise, we need to have businesses follow the basic guidelines in order to curb the spread of COVID-19,” the health board said in its cease and desist letter. “Ms. Kidd’s reckless behavior during this event at her establishment puts the public at great risk of exposure to this pandemic.”

The next step for Studio 1537 is to create an action plan to remedy the issue or challenge the assessment.

