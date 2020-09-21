10-Year-Old Downtown Cafe Purchased By New Owners

Cafe Atlantique has been sold to the owners of a gaming cafe in the city.

Husband and wife Ryan McConnell and Hanna Tedros, owners of Hawkwood Game Cafe on Broad Street have purchased Atlantique, said Atlantique Tina Roberts on Monday, Sept. 21.

Atlantique on River Street, which closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen under new management toward the end of October.

Some of the Atlantique staff will stay on and work under the new owners, Roberts said.

Roberts, who owned and operated Atlantique for 10 years, said she is starting a “new adventure.” She has sold her home and is moving to Arizona.

I have loved “being a part of our wonderful downtown community,” Roberts said. “Milford is truly a special place and I will cherish having been a small contributing part in our little corner of downtown.”

Hawkwood was established in Milford in 2018.

