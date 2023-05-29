Body Found In Naugatuck River During Memorial Day Parade In Seymour

The incident happened on Sunday morning, May 28 in New Haven County during festivities being held in Seymour.

According to the Seymour Police Department, the resident observed the body in the Naugatuck River under the Broad Street Bridge.

Emergency services cordoned off the area and confirmed that a deceased person was in the river.

The Seymour Fire Department then recovered the body, an adult male, in various stages of decomposition.

The Medical Examiner then transported, took custody of the body, and transported it to Farmington, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the man's identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seymour Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-881-7629.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.