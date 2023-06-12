Body Found Floating In Quinnipiac River In New Haven, Cops Working To ID

The body was found around 4 p.m. in New Haven. County on Sunday, June 11 when police were dispatched to Front Street on the report of a body floating,

According to New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, the New Haven Fire Department recovered the body, which was pronounced dead on the scene by a paramedic.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner arrived on the scene and transported the body to Farmington.

"No identification has been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing," Dell said.

The New Haven Police Department is working diligently to determine the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding their death.

"We urge anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and assist with the investigation," Dell added.

If you have any information, contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tipline at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

