Suspect From Waterbury Nabbed After Fatal, 5-Vehicle Cheshire Crash

New Haven County resident Walter Spencer, aged 64, of Waterbury, was arrested on Wednesday, June 14 on 10 charges in relation to the 2022 crash in Cheshire which Connecticut State Police claim he caused.

At the time of the incident, which occurred on November 19, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., Spencer was driving northbound with friend Arthur Wright on Highland Avenue, or Route 10.

Spencer and Wright had been accused of shoplifting from a liquor store minutes before, and his black Lexus ES350 sedan had been reported to the police.

According to Spencer’s arrest warrant, a Cheshire Police Department sergeant was traveling southbound on Route 10 when he saw the Lexus described by the liquor store owner pass. The officer reportedly turned around in pursuit of the suspect.

Spencer reportedly sped up as the officer turned on his emergency lights, traveling at speeds close to 100 mph. Witnesses say he was weaving in and out of traffic recklessly on the two-lane road.

The officer, having gained too much distance between himself and Spencer, turned off his lights after about a mile, CPS reported, but continued to follow the suspect.

In the vicinity of restaurant Viron Rondo Osteria, Spencer attempted to pass another car by crossing the double yellow lines into the southbound lane but had to swerve out of the way of an oncoming Volkswagen Jetta traveling south.

During the attempt to swerve, Spencer both hit the Jetta and side-swept the Jeep Commander he was attempting to pass.

The impact of the initial crash caused Spencer’s Lexus to spin out in the northbound lanes, where he collided with the rear end of a Mitsubishi, before regaining control of the vehicle and eventually rear-ending a Ford Transit stopped at a traffic light.

Wright suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Spencer initially walked away from the scene but was apprehended by a Chesire officer.

Three other drivers were injured and treated at local hospitals.

CSP arrested Spencer at his Waterbury home and brought him in on the following charges:

Manslaughter;

Engaging police in pursuit;

Interfering with a police officer;

Failure to drive upon the right side of the roadway;

Conspiracy to commit larceny;

Evading responsibility resulting in death;

Evading responsibility resulting in physical injury (three counts); and

Evading responsibility resulting in property damage.

He was unable to post his $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before a Meriden Superior Court judge on Thursday, June 15.

