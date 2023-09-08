Ansonia Officer Checking 'Suspicious' Man Report Runs Into Large Dog, Falls, Fires Gun, All OK

The incident took place in New Haven County around 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6 in Ansonia in the area of area of Lester Street and High Street.

According to Lt. Patrick Lynch, of the Ansonia Police, the suspicious person entered the yard of a home on Lester Street and went around the back of the house.

When the officer went to the rear of the home looking for the suspect he was confronted by a German Shepard that resided at the home.

The officer attempted to back out of the yard but stumbled as the dog came towards him. Several shots were fired at the dog and thankfully the dog was not hit by any of the shots, Lynch said,

The officer suffered minor injuries in his attempt to elude the dog. The suspicious man was found in the backyard and told officers he was just cutting through the yard to get to another location.

