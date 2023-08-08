Ansonia Man Charged In Wallingford Infiniti Dealership Burglary

New Haven County resident 21-year-old Quadele Vickers of Ansonia, was charged on Wednesday, Aug. 2 for his involvement in a burglary of Infiniti in Wallingford, said Sgt. Stephen Jaques, of the Wallingford Police.

On Wednesday, June 28, three men and a driver forced entry into the dealership and stole two Infiniti SUVs, Jaques said.

Jaques said the suspects used crowbars and fire extinguishers to break in. Officers arrived as the vehicles were leaving and they fled onto Wharton Brook Connector. The stolen SUVs were later used in burglaries in Waterbury, East Haven, and Milford.

Additionally, there had been a rash of similar-style burglaries across the state from fall 2022 through summer 2023, Jaques added.

Through investigation, detectives developed probable cause to charge Vickers for his involvement in the crime.

Vickers was charged with:

Burglary in the third degree

Criminal mischief

Theft of a motor vehicle

He was held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

The Wallingford Police Department investigated this case with assistance from the Waterbury, East Haven, West Haven, Ansonia, Derby, Stratford, and North Haven police departments.

Please contact (203)294-2800 or visit www.police.wallingfordct.gov with any further information. Case reference 23-19852

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.