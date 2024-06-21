The incident occurred in New Haven County at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison on Thursday, June 20.

According to Will Healey of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, EnCon Police, along with the Madison police and fire departments, off-duty lifeguards, and EnCon Rangers, responded to a report of a swimmer who submerged and did not resurface at Hammonasset Beach State Park.

A 94-year-old female from Middlesex County in Chester was pulled from the water unresponsive. An off-duty nurse who was on the scene started CPR until EMS arrived.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Healey said.

Her name is being withheld at this time pending notifications of family members.

The State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, and EnCon Police will investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

