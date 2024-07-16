59-Year-Old Hamden Man Killed In I-91 Crash In New Haven

The incident occurred in New Haven at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Monday, July 15, on I-91 southbound in the area of Exit 2.

According to Connecticut State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Segundo Manuel Guaman, of Hamden, who was driving a Toyota Camry, veered towards the right across all other lanes for an unknown reason and entered the Exit 2 gore area.

The Toyota then continued through the gore area, striking the off-ramp sign support and the impact attenuator, state police said.

The vehicle continued to travel south, striking a light pole and coming to a final rest after striking a highway gantry post.

Guaman, the driver, was unresponsive on the scene and transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by New Haven American Medical Response, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

The collision resulted in I-91 southbound being closed for approximately three hours in the area of exit 2.

Troop G requests anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashboard footage to contact Trooper Michale Trudeau at 203-696-2500 or Michael.Trudeau@ct.gov.

