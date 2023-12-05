Overcast 43°

55-Year-Old Man Standing Outside Tractor-Trailer Struck, Killed On I-95 In New Haven

<p>A 55-year-old tractor-trailer driver standing outside of his truck was struck and killed by a passing car on I-95 in New Haven.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Michael Förtsch
Alexis Vincente, of Union City, New Jersey, was struck in New Haven around 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5 on I-95.

When the crash occurred, Vincente was stopped in the gore area of the I-95 South, near the Exit 46 off-ramp in the City of New Haven. The Volvo was traveling on I-95 South, in the deceleration lane adjacent to the Exit 46 off-ramp, said Connecticut State Police.

For an unknown reason, Vincente was outside of the truck at which time the Volvo struck him, police said.

Life-saving measures were performed by first arriving troopers at the scene before he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where Vincente died from his injuries.

The driver of the Volvo was not injured, police said.

Troop G is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Trooper Rahiem Farrow at 203-696-2500 or rahiem.farrow@ct.gov

In addition, if you were driving through the area of the collision at the time of the crash, and may have footage recorded on a vehicle-equipped dashboard camera, you are also asked to contact Troop G in Bridgeport. 

The collision remains under investigation.

