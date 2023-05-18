42 Cats Rescued From Derby Home In 'Deplorable Condition'

The incident took place in New Haven County around 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 15, on Hawkins Street in Derby, according to Derby Mayor Richard Dziekan.

Forty-two cats were rescued from inside the home in what animal officials are calling a hoarding situation, the Mayor's Office said.

The home, which was in "deplorable condition," was cleared of the cats by officials from:

Shelton Animal Control

Dan Cosgrove Animal Control

Newtown Animal Control

State Animal Control officers

Derby Police Department

Derby Fire Department

Derby Public Works

Naugatuck Valley Health Department

Derby Fire Marshal’s office

City of Shelton/Derby Building Department

Many of the cats needed to immediately be seen by Ansonia\Seymour Veterinary Hospital, Dziekan said.

The Mayor said he was informed by animal control professionals on the scene that “many of these cats were in poor health and are going to have a long road ahead of them, to get better.”

The health department, fire marshal, and building inspector said the house cannot be occupied, Dziekan added.

Dziekan's office is working with the landlord of the house, to ensure that the resident has a place to stay.

Mayor Dziekan said, “Some of the cats, which are in better condition, are now at Shelton Animal Control.” He went on to say “I want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated in this rescue operation. It breaks my heart to see pets in such deplorable conditions resulting in poor health.”

The City of Shelton’s Animal Control handles Animal Control for the City Of Derby.

Donations to care for the cats are being accepted by the City of Derby Mayors’ office as well as the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter at 749 E. Main St., Branford.

