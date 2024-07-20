4 Killed In Head-On Crash On Waterbury Roadway

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday, July 19, in Waterbury on Thomaston Avenue when a car traveling south slammed into a northbound vehicle, causing both vehicles to burst into flames, according to authorities.

According to Chief Fernando Spagnolo of the Waterbury Police Department, an investigation determined both vehicles were speeding.

The victims, who were all pronounced dead at the scene, were all adults, with three in one of the vehicles. Their identities have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

