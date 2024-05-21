Fog/Mist 46°

39-Year-Old Hits State Police Cruiser, Flips On I-84 In Middlebury, Causing Injuries

A Connecticut man allegedly crashed into a state police cruiser during a traffic stop on I-84, causing injuries.

The crash happened on I-84 in Middlebury. 

Sophie Grieser
The New Haven County crash happened on Friday, May 17 in the town of Middlebury.

According to Connecticut State Police, a trooper had pulled over a Hyundai at around 11:15 p.m. on the right shoulder of I-84 East just past the South Street Bridge overpass.

While the car had its emergency lights on, a 39-year-old man driving a Toyota RAV4 on I-84 crashed into the driver’s side of the police car.

He then reportedly hit the rear end of the Hyundai before flipping on its roof and stopping in the right lane.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The RAV4 driver, Waterbury resident Roberto Ayala-Salazar, was charged with failing to maintain the proper lane.

It is unclear when Ayala-Salazar will be arraigned. 

