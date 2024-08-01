36-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Meriden Crash

The collision occurred in New Haven County around 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, at East Main Street and Paddock Avenue in Meriden.

According to Sgt. Michael Boothroyd of the Meriden Police, Juan Cruz of Meriden, who was driving an orange HondaCBR600 motorcycle, was found lying on the roadway when officers responded to the scene.

Meriden Fire Department and Hunter’s Ambulance personnel began life-saving measures.

They transported Cruz to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Boothroyd stated that an investigation revealed a black Toyota Tacoma was heading west on East Main Street, getting ready to make a left turn onto Paddock Avenue in the designated left-turn lane.

At the same time, Cruz was traveling east on East Main Street when the collision occurred.

According to several witnesses, Cruz was traveling at a high rate of speed for this area just before the crash.

This case is being investigated by the Meriden Police Department’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

The Meriden Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or may have video to contact the department at 203-630-6201.

Officer J. Vazquez is the Lead Investigator. He can be contacted directly via email at jvazquez@meridenct.gov or Sgt Lacerda, who could be reached via email at vlacerda@meridenct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

