Waterbury Man, 30, Shot, Killed On City Street

Police in Connecticut are investigating following a shooting on a city street that left a 30-year-old man dead.

The area of the shooting. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
The incident occurred in New Haven County around 12:15 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, in the area of 69 Washington St., in Waterbury.

According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, officers responded to Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, where the victim had been transported by a private vehicle.

The victim was identified as Roberto Baez of Waterbury, Bessette said. Baez later died from his injuries.

Bessette said officers located evidence of shots fired in the area outside of 69 Washington St., where it is believed the homicide occurred. 

Additionally, investigators believe this was an isolated incident following some type of disturbance outside of the location. 

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

