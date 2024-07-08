26-Year-Old New Haven Nan Stabbed To Death, Suspect On The Run

The incident occurred in New Haven around 2:15 p.m., Saturday, July 6.

According to Officer Christian Bruckhart of the New Haven Police, officers were called to the emergency room of the St. Raphael’s campus of Yale-New Haven Hospital for the report of a stabbing victim who arrived by private vehicle.

The responding officers promptly set up a crime scene at the hospital's main entrance, where the vehicle was abandoned.

They were able to confirm that the assault took place on Orchard Street, but they were uncertain about the precise location, stated Bruckhart.

While officers were securing the scene, a caller reported that there was blood on the walkway and fence at an address in the area of Orchard Street and Henry Street.

Additional officers responded to the location and established another crime scene.

Bruckhart said the victim, a 26-year-old New Haven resident, was pronounced dead by medical personnel. He sustained several apparent stab wounds.

Detectives responded to process both scenes.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

