25-Year-Old Killed In Milford Crash After Losing Control Of Vehicle: Police

The incident happened in New Haven County on Sunday, June 23 just before 7:30 p.m., when a motorcyclist allegedly lost control and crashed while traveling north on Anderson Avenue near Chaucer Court in the city of Milford, Milford Police said on Thursday, June 27.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was treated by first responders at the scene and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Milford Police at 203-878-4775.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.