Partly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

25-Year-Old Killed In Milford Crash After Losing Control Of Vehicle: Police

Authorities are investigating a fatal Connecticut crash that left a 25-year-old man dead.

The crash happened in Milford on Anderson Avenue near Chaucer Court.&nbsp;

The crash happened in Milford on Anderson Avenue near Chaucer Court. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened in New Haven County on Sunday, June 23 just before 7:30 p.m., when a motorcyclist allegedly lost control and crashed while traveling north on Anderson Avenue near Chaucer Court in the city of Milford, Milford Police said on Thursday, June 27. 

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was treated by first responders at the scene and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died. 

The victim's identity has not yet been released. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Milford Police at 203-878-4775. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE