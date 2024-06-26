24-Year-Old New Haven Man Charged In Connection To Case Involving Missing CT Girl

The incident occurred in Orange County, in the town of Montgomery, on Sunday, June 23, when the Montgomery Police Department received a BOLO (be on the lookout) notification for a suspect wanted in connection with a missing 15-year-old Connecticut girl.

According to Montgomery Police Chief John Hank, Connecticut State Police called and said the suspect’s phone was pinging in the area. Officers patrolled the area and quickly located the suspect’s vehicle on Maple Avenue.

The vehicle was occupied by the man, identified as Marcos Mendez, age 24, of New Haven, Connecticut, who told officers that he had told the missing girl to run when he spotted police, Hank said.

Hank said Mendez was taken into custody without any incident. Officers requested a K9 to the scene to assist in locating the missing juvenile.

Two officers, along with K9 Camo and a drone, assisted in the search for about an hour before the girl was found in good health and transported to an area hospital, Hank said.

She was reunited with her family at the hospital.

Mendez was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and arraigned in court, where he was also served an order of protection for the victim.

He was released on his own recognizance.

Connecticut State Police declined to say where the girl was from and added that Mendez had not been charged in Connecticut with a crime.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

