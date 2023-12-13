20-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of Ansonia Man Found Lying In Driveway

Sahvone Valentine, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 12, for his involvement in the homicide of Abdul-Jalil Humphrey on Friday, July 14, in New Haven County on Hodge Avenue in Ansonia.

The arrest of Valentine was the result of a multi-agency investigation where a second suspect, Jada Artis, age 17 of Ansonia, was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 3, said Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police.

On the afternoon of July 14, police found Humphrey, of Ansonia, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a driveway, Lynch said.

He was taken to Griffin Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Jada Artis, of Asonia, was charged in connection with the homicide on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Lynch said Valentine shot Humphrey, but both suspects were involved in his death.

Valentine was charged with:

Murder

Robbery

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Criminal possession of a firearm

Theft of a firearm

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Ansonia police were assisted by:

Derby Police Department

Connecticut State Police

Shelton Police Department

Middletown Police Department

State of Connecticut Forensic Laboratory

