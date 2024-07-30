2 Naugatuck Businesses Receive Bomb Threats Within Hour Of Each Other

The incidents occurred in New Haven County on Monday, July 29, between 3:45 and 5 p.m. at Walmart and Stop & Shop in Naugatuck.

According to Det. Shelby Johnson of the Naugatuck Police officers responded to the New Haven Road Walmart around 3:45 p.m. for a bomb threat received by phone by an employee.

The caller said a bomb was located in the bathroom and was set to go off in two minutes. Police quickly evacuated the store and requested assistance from the State Police Bomb Squad, Johnson said.

Johnson said K9s searched the area and did not locate any bombs or explosive devices.

As officers were clearing the area of Walmart, the department received a call at 5 p.m. reporting an employee of Stop & Shop located at 727 Rubber Ave., received a call of a bomb threat in the bathroom of the grocery store, Johnson said.

Police evacuated Stop & Shop and Bomb Detection K9s from the State Police also responded to this location. At approximately 5:45 p.m., the store was cleared and resumed normal business operations.

"We would like to thank the Connecticut State Police for their bomb detection K9s and resources," Johnson said. "Additionally, we would like to thank the Naugatuck Fire Department and Naugatuck Ambulance for their response to this incident."

