Accused Man, Woman Drug-Dealing Duo Nabbed In Waterbury Bust

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, Connecticut State Police in New Haven County conducted the operation in the city of Waterbury in the area of Pleasant and Baldwin Streets.

Plainclothes officers saw a silver Acura MDX stop on the side of the road, allegedly conducting a narcotics sale, which they reported to troopers.

When troopers later pulled the Acura over, they noticed the front-seat passenger, 33-year-old Lisbett Trinidad, attempt to conceal something in her purse.

As Trinidad and the driver, 38-year-old Carlos Rivera, got out of the car to be placed under arrest, Trinidad allegedly threw a bag of narcotics into the bushes nearby.

In addition to the arrest of Rivera and Trinidad, police claimed to have seized 70 grams of powdered cocaine, 70 grams of heroin or fentanyl, and four grams of crack cocaine.

Trinidad and Rivera, both Waterbury residents, are each charged with possession with intent to sell and sale of narcotics.

Trinidad faces additional charges of tampering with physical evidence and interfering; Rivera was given charges for operating with a suspended license, misuse of a registration plate, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

The pair posted $10,000 bonds and will be arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

