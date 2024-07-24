$1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Derby: Here's Where

According to the Connecticut Lottery, the winning ticket for the Tuesday, July 23 game was sold in New Haven County in Derby at the Derby Central Mart on Pershing Drive.

The winning numbers were 3-9-14-26-51, and the Mega Ball was 21. The Megaplier was X4.

No one won the jackpot, which is up to an estimated $306 million for the Friday, July 26 drawing. The cash option is $143.8 million.

Lottery officials said Tuesday's winner, who has not stepped forward yet, has until January 2025 to claim the prize.

