19-Year-Old Man Killed In New Haven Shooting: Suspect On Loose

The shooting happened in New Haven on Sunday, Nov. 19 just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Downes Street between Columbus Avenue (Route 1) and Congress Avenue, according to New Haven Police.

According to the department, officers who arrived at the scene found a 19-year-old man with several gunshot wounds and secured the crime scene. Emergency responders soon rendered medical aid to the man before taking him to Yale New Haven Hospital in critical condition.

The victim, identified as New Haven resident Jovani Ortiz, later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

Following the shooting, detectives from the New Haven Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification arrived at the crime scene to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and find surveillance footage. Authorities also found ballistics evidence at the scene.

From the investigation, police determined that a vehicle fled the scene of the shooting after shots were heard, according to the department.

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477). More information may be released as it becomes available, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

