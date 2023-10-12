Fair 62°

16-Year-Old Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Up School In Woodbridge

A 16-year-old faces charges after threatening to shoot up a Connecticut school on social media, police said.

Ben Crnic
The investigation into the threat began in New Haven County on Sunday, Aug. 27, when Woodbridge Police were alerted of a possible school shooting threat spread on an unnamed social media platform, the department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

After investigating the threat, police determined that a 16-year-old Woodbridge resident had created the post and that there was no threat to public safety, authorities said.

Officers then found the teenager, took them into custody, and charged them with: 

  • Second-degree threatening; 
  • Second-degree breach of peace.

The teenager was later arraigned in New Haven Juvenile Court on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

