Fatal Crash: 42-Year-Old New Haven Man ID'd As Victim, 5 Others Seriously Injured

The crash took place in New Haven County around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 24 at the intersection of Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Washington Avenue in New Haven.

Capt. Rose Dell of the New Haven Police said the collision involved three older-styled, gray-colored Honda Accords.

A preliminary investigation indicates that it was a T-bone-style collision, with the third vehicle being struck after the initial impact, Dell said.

Dell said five people were transported to the hospital, including Jazy White, age 42, of New Haven, who was one of the operators involved in the crash. White died soon after arriving at the hospital.

One other individual sustained, serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and all vehicles sustained significant damage as a result of the crash, Dell added.

The Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and began collecting evidence and putting together witness statements.

Investigators will continue the investigation Thursday, May 25 as they search for video surveillance footage that may have captured what occurred prior to and at the point of impact.

The investigation will take some time, Dell said.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information valuable to the investigators is urged to contact police via phone at 203-946-6304 or through the anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

