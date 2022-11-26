Teen Charged After Stop Sticks Used By Police During Racing Incident In Cromwell, Middletown

A teenager is facing a host of charges after Connecticut State Police deployed stop sticks during a racing incident overnight.

Troopers were investigating a large group of cars that had been observed operating at a high rate of speed and racing in Middlesex County at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 on Route 9 in the towns of Cromwell and Middletown.

Troopers followed the group of vehicles to the DOT Commuter Lot located off of Industrial Park Rd in Cromwell, where a large group of cars were observed engaging in reckless and dangerous activities, according to state police.

At the entrance of the commuter lot, troopers placed down stop sticks and then entered the lot to take enforcement action, state police said.

Nathan Zig Delvalle, age 18, of Ansonia, who was seated in his vehicle in the lot, was approached by troopers and given verbal commands to stop and shut off his vehicle, which he disregarded, police said.

Troopers then grabbed ahold of the driver's side door handle and again instructed him to stop, said police.

The accused then accelerated, dragging the trooper for a short distance, before attempting to exit the lot, said police.

While exiting the lot, Delvalle ran over the stop sticks and passed two state police cruisers, almost striking both.

Delvalle then fled the scene at a high rate of speed and was later found behind a local business attempting to change his tire, said police.

He was then taken into custody and transported back to Troop H, where he was processed on the following charges:

Motor vehicle racing

Reckless driving

Disobeying signal of officer

Engaging police in pursuit

Striking traffic officer with motor vehicle

Racing on highway

Interfering with officer/resisting

Second-degree breach of peace

Second-degree reckless endangerment

He was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court on Friday, Dec. 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.