Seen Him? Man Goes Missing After Car Crash In Old Saybrook

A 64-year-old man has gone missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook.

The man, identified as Robert Lango was last seen in the Essex Road area and does not have his cell phone with him, Old Saybrook Police said.

Lango is a resident of Old Saybrook.

"Please help us locate him to determine if he needs medical attention," the Old Saybrook PD said.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Old Saybrook Police Department at 860-395-3142.

