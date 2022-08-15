Missing Man Found Driving Stolen Minivan While Intoxicated In Westbrook, Police Say

A Connecticut man who was reported missing is accused of stealing a minivan and driving while intoxicated

Troopers in Middlesex County responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a home on Boston Post Road in Westbrook at about 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police were told that the driver had gotten out of the minivan and was leaving area, authorities said.

Authorities found that the Chrysler Pacifica was partially obstructing the roadway and stopped 26-year-old Peter Meehan, of West Suffield, as he attempted to leave the scene on foot, State Police reported.

Police said Meehan had been reported missing earlier that morning.

Troopers learned that the Chrysler had been taken from a nearby business, police reported.

Police said Meehan was given standardized field sobriety tests, which he didn't perform to standard.

State Police said he was charged with first-degree larceny and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

Meehan was released on $1,000 cash/surety bond and is set to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said.

