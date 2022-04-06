Middletown Police Issue Silver Alert For Missing 22-Year-Old Woman

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 22-year-old Connecticut woman.

Journey Melody Jean-Pierre was last seen on Monday, April 4, in Middlesex County in the area of Spencer Street in Middletown, according to the Middletown Police Department.

She is described as being 5-foot-10 and 250 pounds, with black/gray hair and brown eyes, police said.

Jean-Pierre was last seen wearing a red crop top, black jacket, black pants, and black and red “Jordan” sneakers, according to the report.

Authorities said there are medical concerns and concerns about issues with medication compliance, and those who see Jean-Pierre should immediately call Middletown Police at 860-347-2541 and reference Case #22-17186 instead of approaching her.

