Driver Dies In Fiery Crash Near Middlefield Intersection

Miller Road near Main Street in Middlefield
Miller Road near Main Street in Middlefield Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A driver was killed in a fiery crash near a Connecticut intersection.

It happened in Middlesex County at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Connecticut State Police.

A vehicle was southbound in the Town of Middlefield on Miller Road near the intersection with Main Street when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

The vehicle caught fire, and the Middlefield Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze, according to the report.

Police said the driver was found dead inside of the vehicle.

State Police said due to the condition of the driver and the vehicle, police could not confirm the driver's identity or the make and model of the vehicle.

Troopers are working with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner to determine the driver's identity, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 860-399-2100.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for upates.

