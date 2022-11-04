Driver Charged With DUI After Car Crashes Into Front Yard Of Middlefield Residence, Police Say

A Connecticut man was arrested for alleged DUI after crashing his Toyota Camry into the front yard of a home.

The crash took place in Middlesex County around 12:20 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4 in the town of Middlefield on Baileyville Road.

According to Connecticut State Police, Hartford County resident Paul Anthony Vaca, age 41, of Windsor, was driving southbound on Baileyville Road when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway and veered off into the right shoulder of the roadway.

After veering off the right shoulder, he hit and rock and came to rest in the front yard of a Baileyville Road home, state police said.

When troopers arrived, Vaca allegedly showed signs of intoxication and was placed through the standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed, police said.

He was arrested and charged with DUI and failure to maintain a proper lane.

Vaca was released on a $500 Non/Surety Bond, set by the duty sergeant. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

