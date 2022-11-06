51-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Pickup Truck, Car On I-91 In Middletown

One person was killed in an overnight crash on a busy Connecticut roadway.

It happened around 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 on southbound I-91 in Middletown.

A 2015 Volvo was traveling south of the Exit 21 on-ramp in the center lane of three lanes and a Ford F-350 was traveling adjacent to the Volvo, in the right lane, Connecticut State Police said.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the F-350, a 51-year-old New York City man, lost control of the vehicle, it veered into the center lane, and collided with the right side of the Volvo, which was being operated by Rami Ghanem, age 47, of Cordova, Tennessee, according to police.

The F-350 then veered into the right lane, crossed into the right shoulder, and exited the right shoulder where it went down a grassy embankment, and came to an uncontrolled final rest at the bottom of the grassy embankment. police said.

The operator of the F-350, Petrit Marku, age 51, of the Bronx, was transported to Middlesex Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

After the collision, the Volvo veered into the left lane, crossed into the left shoulder, and exited the left shoulder where it went down a grassy embankment and came to a rest at the bottom of the grassy embankment., said police.

Ghanem made no complaints of pain and refused offered medical treatment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

