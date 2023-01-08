35-Year-Old Driver Dies After Car Strikes I-95 Exit Sign In Westbrook, Overturns

A 35-year-old man died after his car struck a sign on I-95 in Connecticut and overturned.

The crash happened in the Middlesex County town of Westbrook at about 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported.

A 2003 Ford Taurus was northbound on I-95 when it went off the road and struck the Exit 65 sign in the gore area, police said.

The car went airborne and landed overturned on the off-ramp.

The driver, identified as Ross Fielding, of Greenwich, Rhode Island, was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead shortly before 6 a.m., State Police reported.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact Trooper Barrera at 860-399-2100 or at daniel.barrera@ct.gov.

