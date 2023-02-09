Video: Car Hits Trooper, Firefighter At Scene Of Cromwell Route 9 Crash

Connecticut State Police have released a graphic dashcam video that shows a driver hit a state trooper and a firefighter as they were helping at a crash on Route 9.

The incident took place in Middlesex County on Route 9 on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Cromwell.

According to state police, Firefighter Jon Anthony Bicking and Trooper William Atkins were working at the scene of a crash on Route 9 southbound near the merge lane of I-91.

While investigating the accident and working the scene, a 2014 Honda Accord "lost control on the curved roadway, traveled through the grass gore area and entered from the side of the scene of the prior motor vehicle accident," striking the trooper and firefighter, state police said.

The driver, identified as John Onyekachi Chidiadi, age 43, of Manchester, was not injured, state police said.

Trooper Atkins suffered minor injuries and firefighter Bicking suffered suspected serious injuries. Both were transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment, state police said.

Chidiadi was charged with numerous motor vehicle violations and released on a $1,000 bond.

