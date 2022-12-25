This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says

A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That.

O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.

The website published its ranking of the best French toast in all 50 states on Monday, Nov. 28.

The diner, located at 728 Main St., made the list due to its signature "Banana Bread French Toast."

"We had the banana bread french toast with a side of home fries and sausage," Giselle G. said in a Yelp review. "The French toast was so good and not overly soft. The banana bread was quite good. Together this meal was perfect with the whipped cream."

Read the full report from Eat This, Not That here.

