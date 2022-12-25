Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Seen Him? Man Goes Missing After Car Crash In Old Saybrook
News

This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Banana Bread French Toast served at O'Rourke's Diner Banana Bread French Toast served at O'Rourke's Diner
Banana Bread French Toast served at O'Rourke's Diner Photo Credit: Facebook/O'Rourke's Diner
O'Rourke's Diner in Middletown O'Rourke's Diner in Middletown
O'Rourke's Diner in Middletown Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That.

O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report. 

The website published its ranking of the best French toast in all 50 states on Monday, Nov. 28.

The diner, located at 728 Main St., made the list due to its signature "Banana Bread French Toast."

"We had the banana bread french toast with a side of home fries and sausage," Giselle G. said in a Yelp review. "The French toast was so good and not overly soft. The banana bread was quite good. Together this meal was perfect with the whipped cream."

Read the full report from Eat This, Not That here.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.