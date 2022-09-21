Contact Us
Middletown Woman Wins $30K Lottery Prize After Buying Ticket At Gas Station

Nicole Valinote
Read More Stories
Rose LaPadula
Rose LaPadula Photo Credit: Connecticut Lottery

A woman won a $30,000 lottery prize after purchasing a ticket at a Connecticut gas station.

Middlesex County resident Rose LaPadula, of Middletown, claimed the 30X Cash 9th Edition prize on Thursday, Sept. 15, Connecticut Lottery announced.

CT Lottery said LaPadula typically buys her tickets at the same Valero (Hnz Petro Plus) gas station, located at 339 South Main St. in Middletown

After purchasing several tickets at a different store, LaPadula decided to go to Valero to buy another ticket.

"It was just a feeling I had, to go to that particular store," she told CT Lottery.

It was that ticket that won LaPadula her big prize.

She told CT Lottery she plans to share her winnings with her immediate family.

